This Traffic Light In Japan Only Turns Green Once A Year

Despite generally having the same purpose, traffic lights aren't exactly the same everywhere around the world. Sometimes, these differences have to do with legality, while others — like the unusual upside-down traffic light in Syracuse — are borne from local history or cultural norms. Japan, for example, is known for its blue traffic lights. The prevalence of turquoise, teal, or an ambiguous bleen (greenish blue or bluish green) at crossroads, intersections, and turnings across the archipelago isn't the only unusual traffic light in Japan, though.

If you head down to an island in the Aichi Prefecture, you might notice a couple of unusual things about the area's traffic lights. Namely, you'd probably notice that there are next to none, and that it takes an awfully long time to change. The only area of Himakajima that's home to any traffic lights is the East Port area, and usually, they only flash red or amber — except for one day of the year, when the light finally turns green. Or blue, depending on how you think about it.

According to CBC Television News Japan, Himakajima's lone traffic lights make their annual switch to green to help teach local elementary students how to safely cross roads, and also raise general road awareness. The schoolchildren are split up into two groups, pedestrians and cyclists, which are each then chaperoned by adults from the Himakajima Traffic Safety Association to teach them how to cross when the light goes green, or stop when the light appears amber or red.