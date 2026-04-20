What Is The 'Green Wave' When It Comes To Traffic Lights?

There are many drivers who often bemoan the very existence of traffic lights. Despite incurring the daily ire of commuters who are running late for work, even those haters have to acknowledge the traffic signal's invaluable function in helping to keep our roadways safe.

Traffic signals have, of course, evolved considerably since they were first pressed into use in the late-1860s, with the first electric lights coming into play sometime around 1912. It wasn't long until those signals started using colored lights, and have since evolved into the red, yellow, and green modes we are all too familiar with today. Even as safety remains the primary purpose of the hundreds of thousands of traffic lights currently employed throughout the United States, some theorize that the life-saving devices may one day cease to exist.

Until that fateful day, getting stuck at red lights when you're in a rush will remain a constant source of commuter frustration. On some occasions, however, a stream of greens opens up on the road ahead like the parting of the Red Sea. That stream of green has a name, with researchers dubbing it the "Green Wave." While they may seem rare, the "Green Wave" is a common occurrence in certain parts of the world, and it serves a very important purpose.