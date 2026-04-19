What Is The California Motorcyclist Safety Program & How Much Does It Cost?

Safe driving skills can mean the difference between a mundane morning commute and a potentially serious accident. It's especially true for motorcyclists, as riding a motorcycle is one of the most dangerous forms of transportation on the road. Taking a motorcycle safety course is a good idea, and many U.S. states, including California, offer such a program. The California Motorcyclist Safety Program (CMSP) is available at a cost of up to $425 for riders 21 and over, and up to $395 for those riders 20 and under.

Built around the R.I.D.E. philosophy (Responsible, Informed, Disciplined, and Equipped), the program's fee covers student training, including classroom instruction and riding practice on a closed course. Training takes place at one of 87 different locations in the state, and an approved helmet is supplied beforehand. The program even provides motorcycles for training, though students can ride their own, as long as they meet predetermined requirements. Students are encouraged to wear motorcycle gear that makes riding safer, including pants, boots, a jacket, and gloves. Eye protection is also advised.

Expert instructors guide students through real-world situations, helping them to develop their skills along the way. Riders get comprehensive instruction based on the latest safety research. Students may receive insurance breaks once the course is completed, which could help offset the cost. Additionally, riders can get a DMV skills test waiver, saving time in the long run.