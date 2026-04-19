What Happens To All The Items Left Behind At TSA Checkpoints?

So far in 2026, on average, more than two million people fly the friendly skies each and every day. According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), travelers leave behind anywhere between 90,000 and 100,000 items at airport checkpoints every single month, and much of it's actually cold, hard cash. In 2025, the TSA scooped up $967,897.97 in unclaimed checkpoint money, mostly coins people removed from their pockets during security screening. So, what exactly happens to all those items that get left behind?

Although TSA tries to return money to the owner whenever possible, when they can't, they have to follow strict protocols. First, they must track the amounts received from each airport and then report the totals not only to Congress but also to several different committees. When foreign currency goes unclaimed, it is exchanged into U.S. dollars to reduce conversion costs. Any unclaimed funds must be spent on carrying out the TSA's mission of providing civil aviation security.

Physical items like laptops, cellphones, wallets, belts, and passports follow very different pathways through the system. The TSA does have a "Lost and Found" where passengers can collect any items they may have left behind or that escaped from checked baggage. If there's no easy, identifiable way to return an item to the owner, TSA will hold it for at least 30 days. That's why it's always important to plaster your contact information on everything you're traveling with, because you never know what might happen while frantically scurrying through the airport.