Police AI Led To The Arrest Of A Woman For Crimes In A State She Says She's Never Visited

Most of us use AI every day, often without even knowing that it's working behind the scenes. While it may feel like we're living at the forefront of innovation, according to Pew Research, many Americans remain wary of AI. It's used in many controversial ways, such as deepfakes and misinformation, but it can also be beneficial for things like creating code. Police are using it to write reports, enhance communications, and even for facial recognition. But what happens when AI is wrong? For a woman who lives in Tennessee, it meant spending several months in prison for a crime that occurred in a state that she says she'd never even visited.

Angela Lipps was arrested in July 2025, weeks after a warrant was issued by a Fargo Police Department in North Dakota, more than 1,000 miles from her home. The police department turned to its neighbor, the West Fargo PD who routinely uses facial recognition technology from a company called Clearview AI. Fargo hoped the AI could help identify a suspect in a bank fraud case.

To be clear, the police state that in addition to facial recognition, they conducted other investigative steps before landing on Lipps as a suspect. A warrant was issued for her arrest, and U.S. Marshalls showed up at her home in Tennessee, where she was babysitting. She was booked into her county jail as a fugitive and held without bail for almost four months. Here's how it happened, and what the Fargo Police Department did when they realized their mistake.