China Claims New Jet Engine Can Hit Mach 6 Without Changing Modes

The roots of the jet engine can be traced back to before World War II, and they generally still work on the same principles despite having evolved quite a bit since then. Yet there are still limitations to what they can do, including their ability to perform efficiently (or at all) as airspeed inside the engines increases to extreme speeds.

Of course, legendary aircraft like the SR71 Blackbird can reach speeds that exceed Mach 3, or over 2,000 mph. However, they can't rely on turbojet engines to reach this speed. That's because these engines become unreliable as flight speeds increase into the supersonic range. To work around this limitation, Lockheed Martin engineered a hybrid engine for the SR71 Blackbird that used a turbojet to reach speeds of around Mach 2 before switching over to "ramjet" mode. This solved the problem because ramjet engines essentially work by "raming" the air through the engine at high speed when the traditional engine could no longer function properly.

However, this was a complex and heavy solution to the high-speed problem that required the engine to switch modes. China claims its new engine replaces this complex hybrid system with a single engine that takes a plane all the way from the runway to Mach 6. Currently, the engine is at the prototype stage and has been "experimentally verified," according to the South China Morning Post.