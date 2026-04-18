Maserati Learned The Hard Way Why No One Makes Six-Valve-Per-Cylinder Engines

Indeed, running just 0.8 bar of boost from its water-cooled turbochargers, the engine reportedly produced around 261 horsepower at 7,200 rpm. That works out to roughly 130 horsepower per liter. That was a huge deal in the mid-1980s. In fact, the only cars matching that kind of specific output at the time were exotics like the Ferrari 288 GTO — one of the most impressive V8 Ferraris ever built – which cost several times more and wasn't exactly built for the road.

But unfortunately, as it turned out, more valves don't always mean better results. Maserati wasn't the only company experimenting with valve counts at the time. Yamaha was another, except it was doing it with motorcycles. Yamaha had already put a five-valve cylinder head on its 1984 FZ750, one of its highest horsepower motorcycles at the time. During that development process, it tested six and even seven-valve designs. What Yamaha found was that airflow actually got worse beyond five. That makes sense because if you pack more valves into the same space, each one has to shrink. Eventually, the total opening area starts decreasing instead of increasing.

Maserati likely ran into the same wall. On top of that, the added complexity and manufacturing cost of a six-valve head made the whole thing impractical for production. And so, it quietly decided to shelve the dream. By 1990, the automaker also introduced a more conventional four-valve-per-cylinder version of its 2.0-liter V6 that made 283 horsepower. That was more power than the 6.36 ever promised, that too with far fewer moving parts. The highly complex six-valve cylinder just didn't make sense, and no one has attempted it since.