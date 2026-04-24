5 Garage Or Workshop Essentials Lowe's Sells For Under $50
For those who have them available, a garage or home workshop can be sort of a sacred space to tinker away on a restoration car or DIY improvement project. For others, those locales might be little more than a space to store things like bicycles, sports gear, and lawn equipment. Yes, some people probably even still use them as a safe space to park their cars.
However you choose to utilize that space, those who spend even small amounts of time in the garage or workshop know that they are in constant need of tending to. They also know that even the smallest of upgrades can make a massive difference in not just how comfortable that space can be, but also how functional it ultimately is.
In fact, smaller upgrades may be preferable for many who have those spaces available to them, particularly if the locations are already in decent enough shape that they do not need a major overhaul. In those cases, a few economically priced finishing touches could indeed transform your garage or workshop into a workflow wonder. If you are among the budget-minded masses in the world, we spent a little time scouring Lowe's Home Improvement online outlet for in-stock and ready to purchase items that can currently be purchased for about $50 or less. Here are a few things we think are essential for any garage or home workshop setup.
Utilitech 28-in Indoor Tower Fan - $31.98
Both garages and home workshops tend to err on the warm-to-hot side of the heat spectrum, and it's not always easy or cheap to run an HVAC vent in to cool them. As a result, any sort of airflow comes at a legitimate premium in those spaces, especially when warmer weather settles in over your region.
On top of that, garages and workshops often don't offer quite enough windows to easily create such an airflow. Garages are obviously equipped with a car-sized doorway that can aid that airflow problem, but even an open garage door may not allow enough air in to fully cool things down, and the options tend to be fewer when it comes to many workshops. You could, of course, seek to cool things down with a mobile air-conditioning unit, though that may be a pricier option than some are comfortable with. Instead, a shop fan or mister like those sold by Ryobi may be the best fix to beat the heat.
Another option is the Utilitech 28-inch Tower Fan, which is currently selling for $32.98 through Lowe's Home Improvement's online outlet. The 120-Volt tower fan — which produces 565 CFM of airflow – is equipped with three speed settings that allow users to tailor the fan to their needs. It also oscillates to 60 degrees, meaning you can use it to properly circulate air throughout your space if you like. Its tower design makes it a nice space-saver too, with customer reviews largely praising it for those features.
Rubbermaid Steel Paper Towel Rack - $32.98
As far as universal truths go with garages and workshops, it is a legitimate given that messes can and often will happen within their walls. Given the likelihood that you are working with certain chemicals in those spaces, such messes may require more than just a broom and a dust pan, which are hardly ideal for liquids. While shop towels are a good enough way to manage messes, depending on the chemicals you're cleaning up, those towels may be beyond saving after one use, and replacing them will eventually get pricey.
That being the case, heavy-duty paper towels may be a preferable option for some shop and garage dwellers. The only real issue with going that route is finding a space to store your shop-ready paper towels where they are both out of the way and incapable of rolling away. The folks at Rubbermaid were no doubt considering those factors when they developed their Steel Paper Towel Rack.
Rubbermaid isn't exactly the first name that comes to most minds when thinking about garage-ready gear. To that end, some Lowe's customers who've purchased this paper towel holder have noted that it may have trouble properly securing certain rolls of paper towels. However, once you find the right size, the holder's durable steel design should make it long-lasting, and it even has a small shelf on top for extra storage. The device is compatible with Fast Track Slat Wall setups, too, and is backed by a limited lifetime warranty.
Craftsman 3-Gallon Shop Vacuum - $44.98
On the subject of garage and workshop cleanup, it should go without saying that a roll of paper towels will not be anywhere near enough to tackle some of the messes you will encounter from one project to the next. That is particularly true if you work with wood, but even if you don't, garages tend to collect dirt and debris with considerable ease.
Brushes and push brooms have always been helpful in combating such messes, of course, and if you prefer to keep things old school like that, more power to you. If, however, you'd rather not spend time pushing a broom around your garage or workspace, a good wet/dry shop vacuum should be included in your DIY cleaning arsenal.
Once you've decided to go with one, there are still decisions to be made, as the top shop vacuum brands offer them in all shapes, sizes, and price ranges. Don't worry, there are plenty of models available for $50 or less, including Craftsman's 3-Gallon Shop Vacuum, which can be purchased from Lowe's for $44.98. Yes, this is a pretty standard, no-frills model, but it should be powerful enough to handle any run-of-the-mill shop or garage mess. It also comes with hoses, nozzle heads, and a reusable filter, so it's ready to roll right out of the box. With a 10-foot power cord and a weight of just 7.72 pounds, it should be easy to lug around the shop, too, with Craftsman backing the device with a 3-year limited warranty.
Gladiator 2-ft LED Shop Light - $50.99
We are aware that this handy little light is just a touch over the $50 price range we've been covering. In all honesty, if you're willing to spend that much on an essential item to upgrade your garage space, we don't believe that a mere $0.99 should, or even would, be a deal breaker. That is especially true when it comes to something like lighting, which can be a make-or-break factor in the work you can and cannot properly accomplish in your garage or home workshop.
There are, obviously, tons of options available to consumers for less than $50, but quality can vary dramatically in the budget garage lighting sector. That is particularly true with USB-rechargeable models, as few are deemed bright enough to legitimately light up these spaces or versatile enough to use for multiple different jobs. Gladiator's 2-ft LED Shop Light would seem to be one of the exceptions, which is largely why we're making one for that paltry $0.99.
At present, this 300-lumen light boasts a 4.7-star rating from users, with the majority praising the shop light for its power and variable brightness options, as well as its long-lasting, fast-charging battery. Versatility would seem to be a true separator, with many users citing the cordless light's ability to be fixed in one location via different wall mounting options or removed and carried about their space as needed as a major plus. It's even got a built-in hook for hanging.
Stalwart Multi-Tool Tool Organizer - $40.74
Whether you're working in the garage or a basement workshop, you've no doubt got tools and gear aplenty strewn about most of the space's available flat surfaces. Such clutter can make it difficult to find enough space to work, let alone the tools required for the job. That is, unless you have a suitable storage option that lets you put everything in its right place at the end of every project.
Those in need of a good power tool organizer are hardly hurting for options these days, either, so there's really no excuse not to have one at work in your home, garage, or workshop at this very moment. If, however, you've been slow to pick one up, or have only recently crossed the power tool ownership threshold to actually need an organizer, Stalwart's Multi-tool Organizer looks to be as solid an option as you'll find through Lowe's Home Improvement. It'll only set you back a reasonable $40.74 to boot.
That price is for the 2-piece, 23.9-inch version of the wall-mounted tool organizer, which includes a 4-slot power tool holder as well as a 3-shelf rack with additional slots for hand tools like hammers, pliers, and screwdrivers. The shelves are weight tested to hold between 80 pounds and 140 pounds, so you should be able to properly fill them up, too. While tools are the primary organizing objective here, some users have noted they turned their Stalwart into a dedicated charging station for their battery-powered devices, giving the organizer a welcome bit of versatility.