Honda CEO Says Brand Has 'No Chance Against' Chinese Rivals After Seeing Factory

Competing with Chinese-made EVs has been the goal — and demise — of many an automaker from Europe to America and Japan. This includes Honda, which announced $15.8 billion in losses as a result of trying to keep up with China's cheap EVs. These losses were the result of a dramatic pivot in its EV strategy, which saw the automaker canceling its electric 0 Series vehicles and the EV it was developing with Sony.

With China's automakers releasing cheap EVs that boast looks, interiors, tech, and features to rival those from outside brands, automakers like Honda have started to struggle with sales in the country. Honda's sales in China dropped from 1.62 million units in 2020 to just 640,000 units in 2025, and annual production volume in the country may fall below 600,000 by the end of 2026.

In late February 2026, Honda CEO and President Toshihiro Mibe visited an auto parts manufacturer in China to see how the nation's automakers were making so many cars so quickly — and he left the factory with a sense of urgency. "We have no chance against this," Nikkei Asia reported him saying. According to the same report, Mibe later told Japanese parts suppliers that they "must act quickly" to gain some ground on their Chinese counterparts.