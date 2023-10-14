This New Technology Could Change Toyota's EV Production Forever

The technology behind car production has come a long way over the years with assembly lines that require fewer workers and automation that allows companies to produce more vehicles in less time. But a new technology could cut that time by half and change the way vehicles are made across the industry.

Toyota Motor Corporation recently took a massive leap towards faster electric vehicle production by implementing Gigacasting. This technology was initially used at Tesla production facilities and makes it possible to build more significant pieces of the chassis at one time instead of assembling multiple parts on their own. By 2026, Toyota hopes to use the technology to create large sections of its new electric vehicles, while cutting down on production times.

With Gigacasting, Toyota hopes to ramp up electric vehicle production substantially, with a goal to produce 3.5 million cars per year by 2030, according to Nikkei Asia. It also hopes to make it possible to build an entire vehicle from a process that now takes 10 hours down to just five hours per car.