Not Shark, Not Dyson: This Vacuum Brand Ranks The Highest For Customer Satisfaction
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Although all vacuums share the same core function, their features, designs, and price points are very diverse. The best handheld vacuums on the market are lightweight and portable, but generally aren't as powerful as larger cordless stick vacuums. Likewise, a cordless stick vacuum might cost more to buy upfront than a corded vacuum, particularly if you need to buy a set of expensive battery packs on top of buying the tool itself.
There's no one definitive answer to which type of vacuum is best, nor which vacuum brand is best. It simply depends on the needs of an individual buyer. However, some brands receive consistently higher customer satisfaction ratings than others. According to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), Samsung received the highest ratings of any major vacuum brand for its lineup in 2025. Respondents in the survey particularly liked how easy the best vacuums were to operate and empty. They also awarded high marks for the quality and reliability of the vacuums' associated smartphone apps and were won over by the perceived durability of their purchases.
While the Korean brand took the top spot, there are a few competitors that were very close behind. Samsung's score of 82 in the survey was only a single point ahead of Shark, which in turn was a point ahead of Dyson and Bissell. At the other end of the table, Hoover and Electrolux were the lowest scoring brands in the survey.
Samsung's current vacuum lineup is varied but expensive
Although the brand scored the highest in the ACSI survey, Samsung's current vacuum range is far from the largest on the market. The brand had just six different models listed in its U.S. offerings at the time of writing. Despite its lineup being small, however, it is varied. The cheapest option is the Jet 60 stick vacuum, which includes a removable, rechargeable battery that Samsung claims is good for up to 40 minutes of runtime. Although it was out of stock on Samsung's website at the time of writing, it was available at Walmart for $299.99.
The brand also offers several pricier cordless stick vacuums with additional features. The Bespoke AI Jet Ultra is the priciest of this category, retailing for $1,099.99. This certainly makes it a major investment, albeit not quite as big of an investment as Samsung's most expensive vacuum, the Bespoke AI Jet Bot robot vacuum. This gadget has an MSRP of $1,399.99, far exceeding what many vacuum buyers are likely willing to spend.
There are several key things worth considering before buying a robot vacuum of any kind, and it's worth noting that the AI models have some of the lower ratings on Samsung's website. Samsung's vacuums may have gotten a top customer satisfaction rating on this survey, but the price of certain models can be a dealbreaker for some. Those prices may even be high enough to persuade some buyers to opt for a cheaper alternative from a rival well-liked brand such as Shark instead.