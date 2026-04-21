Not Shark, Not Dyson: This Vacuum Brand Ranks The Highest For Customer Satisfaction

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Although all vacuums share the same core function, their features, designs, and price points are very diverse. The best handheld vacuums on the market are lightweight and portable, but generally aren't as powerful as larger cordless stick vacuums. Likewise, a cordless stick vacuum might cost more to buy upfront than a corded vacuum, particularly if you need to buy a set of expensive battery packs on top of buying the tool itself.

There's no one definitive answer to which type of vacuum is best, nor which vacuum brand is best. It simply depends on the needs of an individual buyer. However, some brands receive consistently higher customer satisfaction ratings than others. According to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), Samsung received the highest ratings of any major vacuum brand for its lineup in 2025. Respondents in the survey particularly liked how easy the best vacuums were to operate and empty. They also awarded high marks for the quality and reliability of the vacuums' associated smartphone apps and were won over by the perceived durability of their purchases.

While the Korean brand took the top spot, there are a few competitors that were very close behind. Samsung's score of 82 in the survey was only a single point ahead of Shark, which in turn was a point ahead of Dyson and Bissell. At the other end of the table, Hoover and Electrolux were the lowest scoring brands in the survey.