3 Used Sport Motorcycles You Should Steer Clear Of, According To Owners

There is a smorgasbord of different bikes available for all riders, and if you're hunting for one that's laser-focused on aerodynamics, speed, and performance, you'll probably go for a sports bike. However, given that new motorcycles can be very expensive, most buyers will seek out cheaper used sport bikes that still deliver incredible performance. Before you go down this road and possibly make a common mistake, you'll want to do some research. This way, you'll have an idea which used sports bikes have reputations for better resale value, reliability, expensive repairs, and much more.

Not all sport bikes are perfect. Even the most reliable used motorcycles from major brands are subject to design flaws, lackluster ergonomics, safety-related defects, and other serious problems. With all that said, if you don't want to end up with a bike with a problematic history or plagued by mechanical failures, there are some used sports motorcycles you should avoid. To compile this list, we've looked at common owner complaints made on online forums, Reddit, and YouTube reviews.