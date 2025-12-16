What Is The Most Difficult Suzuki Motorcycle To Ride? Here's What Riders Say

You don't have to be an experienced rider to know that a simple mistake could be the difference between an adventurous ride and a life-altering catastrophe. And while a rider's experience can play a crucial role in how safe your ride is, you'll want to consider your type of bike. After all, your bike's weight, chassis design, power delivery, and overall temperament can dramatically change your riding experience.

With that said, Suzuki is a highly regarded Japanese-based brand that has built quite a reputation for offering bikes with the most impressive longevity on the market. This is evidenced by models such as the Suzuki DR650 and the Suzuki SV650, which are among the most reliable motorcycles ever built. While this brand is well-known for crafting bikes with beginner-friendly DNA, not all models are easy to ride; some bikes can humble even the most confident riders. In fact, according to several experienced riders, the Suzuki bike that wins the trophy for being the most difficult to ride is the Suzuki TL1000S.

Also known as the "Widow Maker", the Suzuki TL1000S is one of the most powerful bikes designed in the '90s. Riders have a cult-like appreciation for this bike, with many praising it for its classic, sporty styling, monster V-twin engine, and thrilling sound. However, despite being a fan favorite, riders on forums like Reddit and YouTube warn that this iconic sports bike is one of the most dangerous motorcycles ever made. In fact, most agree that the Suzuki TL0001S has aggressive power and abrupt throttle response, which might pose serious challenges for beginners.