Where Are Suzuki's Motorcycles Made, And Who Owns The Company Today?

The last hundred years have seen some of the most innovative motorcycle companies rise to prominence worldwide, with many advanced nations seemingly having a manufacturer that is not only known for robust and reliable machines, but also for some of the most powerful. In America, look no further than Indian Motorcycles and Harley-Davidson, industry giants that have shaped the American cruiser and tourer motorcycle scenes.

Across the ocean, companies like Aprilia and Ducati are making their mark on Europe, while in Asia, Japanese brands like Honda, Kawasaki, and Suzuki stand out as some of the major motorcycle brands you'll ever get to ride.

Suzuki, in particular, is making a name for itself by offering some of the most well-rounded motorcycles, whether they fall under the adventure touring or sportsbike categories. The company is a publicly traded entity, meaning its shares are owned by its shareholders.

Notable entities include General Motors (GM), the Master Trust Bank of Japan, the Custody Bank of Japan Ltd, and BlackRock Inc. Let's briefly review how it began, its historical shifts in the products it offers, and where its motorcycles are manufactured.