How Much Does An MC-130J Cost The US Air Force & Who Builds Them?

While the iconic Boeing B-52 Stratofortress bomber is widely known as one of the longest-serving military aircraft of all time, the legendary C-130 Hercules is a similarly old design that isn't just still in service, but is still being produced – albeit as a heavily evolved variant of the original. The first C-130 Hercules first entered service nearly 70 years ago, and the airframe has spawned a multitude of modernized and specialized variants, including the MC-130J Commando II, which takes its name from the historic Commando air transport of World War II.

Built by Lockheed Martin, the MC-130J Commando II is designed to perform covert air support operations in contested and enemy-held territory, including combat search and rescue (CSAR) . At the end of fiscal year 2025, when production for these planes wrapped up, the United States Air Force had 57 MC-130Js in active service, with each of the planes costing of over $100 million.

During Operation Epic Fury in Iran, American military forces launched a dangerous mission to rescue a downed American airman behind enemy lines, which included two MC-130Js, among other vehicles. It sounds like the plot of an over-the-top 1980s action movie, but it's all real. While no American lives were lost during this CSAR mission, and the airman was recovered safely, the two MC-130Js were destroyed – not at the hands of enemy fire, but intentionally, by the U.S. military's own weaponry.