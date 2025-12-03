This Legendary Military Plane Has Been In Service And Production Longer Than Any Other

The United States military has been flying all manner of aircraft for more than a century. Every few years, something new and exciting takes to the sky. Still, while there are plenty of new models of aircraft being produced, several have been around for a long time with no clear end date in sight. The oldest military aircraft that's still in use is the legendary B-52 Stratofortress. However, no new ones have been produced since the early 1960s, leaving one plane as the oldest in service that's still in production.

The C-130 Hercules was first introduced to the United States Air Force in 1956, and they've been flying ever since. Unlike the B-52, C-130s are still being produced, as Lockheed continues to churn out C-130s at the Lockheed Martin Aeronautics facility in Marietta, Georgia. The most recent Air Force acquisition, a special operations variant named MC-130J Commando II, rolled off the production line in January 2025, marking the final specialized Hercules model.

Still, while that model may be the last, the current production model, the C-130J Super Hercules, remains in active production. If you're wondering why the Air Force continues to operate a four-propeller transport aircraft that was introduced before color television was common, it's because they're highly adaptable and reliable. The Air Force has used C-130s for all kinds of missions, from transporting essential gear and troops to operating them like tankers to aerially refueling helicopters and tilt-rotor aircraft with the MC-130 variant.