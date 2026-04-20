The Top Supercomputer In The World Is Also The Largest In The US

Supercomputers are, by definition, the most powerful computers of their age. While the IBM 7030 and UNIVAC LARC from the 1960s are considered the earliest — and the ones that birthed the term "supercomputer" — the first commercially successful supercomputer was the Seymour Cray-designed CDC 6600. This groundbreaking computer was first marketed in 1964 and was considered the most powerful computer of its day.

Move forward sixty years, and the smartphone in your pocket has more processing power than these early behemoths. But supercomputers have moved on, too, and the planet's most powerful example is the El Capitan supercomputer. Developed at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, El Capitan has been verified as the fastest supercomputer in the world, achieving performance that would have been unimaginable just a decade ago, never mind sixty years ago.

It's also among the largest supercomputers in the United States — although, as we'll see, defining "largest" isn't quite as simple as getting the tape measure out. What's clear, however, is that modern supercomputers like El Capitan aren't just faster; they're vastly more complex, drawing on millions of processing cores to tackle problems ranging from national security to advanced scientific research. Let's take a closer look at El Capitan, its performance, and how it scales when compared to other supercomputers.