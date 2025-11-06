The 'World's Smallest Supercomputer' Is Here – And Elon Musk Is One Of The First Owners

When you think of supercomputers, you probably think of vast air-controlled rooms crammed full of cabinets and illuminated by banks of flashing LEDs. The first Cray supercomputer, for instance, cost $10 million, contained 60 miles of wiring, and drew enough power to power ten homes, but it also weighed in at over 5 tons. In performance terms, the Cray 1 was capable of a peak speed of 160 megaflops (a megaflop being a measure of computer performance equal to one million floating points per second).

If you wanted to have one of these installed, a team of engineers would spend up to a year installing the wiring, the cooling systems, the system disk subsystem, and the workstations. Five decades later, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang simply walked up to Elon Musk and hand-delivered a signed model of the company's latest supercomputer — the DGX Spark. This is a supercomputer that's about the same size as a hardback book and has a performance of one petaflop.

As opposed to counting the price in millions of dollars, the Nvidia DGX Spark also comes in at a more realistic cost of $3,999, although personal delivery by Mr. Huang is presumably not included in this price. What is included is the GB10 Grace Blackwell superchip. This is the beating heart of the system, and comprises a Blackwell generation GPU and a 20-core ARM CPU. As an aside, the latest generation of Nvidia graphics cards is based on the Blackwell architecture.