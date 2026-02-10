World-First Supercomputer Discovered This Invisible Flaw In All Jet Engines

Jet engine technology is among some of the most advanced means of propulsion in the skies today. From commercial airlines to military fighter planes, these massive engines can be heard roaring overhead in countries around the world. But while jet engines are powerful, and just keep getting bigger, they all actually share one common problem: small imperfections are negatively affecting performance. It's a major flaw that wasn't actually discovered until late January 2026.

The Frontier, the world's first exascale supercomputer located at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, is responsible for catching the flaw, which became visible during high-resolution simulations. The simulations revealed surface roughness on jet engine turbine blades, which can be found in both turbojet and turbofan engines. That roughness can lead to a loss of fuel efficiency and more heat being generated. Over time, this can shorten the life of the blades and require more maintenance to keep the engine's components from malfunctioning. These imperfections aren't manufacturer defects, and spotting them before would not have been possible, due to the tremendous computing power it took for Frontier to find them.

But identifying the problem is just the first step, as the Frontier's findings are now being used to inform future jet engine design and construction. While it might be impossible to fully remove all surface imperfections, turbines can be engineered to compensate and overcome the flaws. Plus, thanks to the data Frontier gathered, cooling the jet engine's turbine blades will now be more of a focus moving forward.