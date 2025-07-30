Why Jet Engines Are Getting Bigger And Bigger

While the World War II era was the first time we saw fighter jet engines take to the sky, there were some earlier operational prototypes. Anselm Franz, an Austrian engineer, designed and fitted one of the earliest jet engines, the Jumo 004, into the Messerschmitt Me 262, becoming the first mass-produced turbojet aircraft with a jet engine. It was a narrow-intake, single-stage axial turbine engine, and, by our modern standards, it was small.

It was less than 13 feet long, about 8 feet wide, roughly 3 feet tall, and weighed only 1,630 pounds. These were large dimensions at the time because the U.S.'s response to the Me 262, the Lockheed P-80 Shooting Star, was originally fitted with H-1 Goblin turbojet engines, and that was about 9 feet long, 4.5 feet wide, and weighed 1,500 pounds.

It didn't take long after the war for these dimensions to double. First, jet engines for warplanes got bigger, and commercial jet engines for wide-body airliners followed the trend. And they've gotten bigger because bigger engines actually improve efficiency and save airlines money.