137 Years After Being Swallowed By Fog, This Long-Lost Ship Was Finally Found

On July 9, 1886, Lake Michigan was calm. Recent wildfires in Wisconsin caused smoke to hang precariously across the region. The steamship Milwaukee was headed back to Muskegon, Michigan, after delivering a load of lumber to Chicago, Illinois. Meanwhile, the steamship C. Hickox was hauling lumber from Muskegon back to Chicago. It was also towing a fully loaded schooner barge. Both ships were on the exact same heading.

At around midnight, the two ships approached each other about 40 miles off the coast of Holland, Michigan. Dennis Harrington, the lookout aboard the Milwaukee, actually saw the Hickox's lights and promptly informed Captain Armstrong. According to records, Captain O'Day aboard the Hickox saw the approaching Milwaukee as well. Per standard operating procedures, both ships should have slowed, turned to starboard, and blown their whistles. None of that happened. Suddenly, a thick bank of fog appeared out of nowhere. What's more, when O'Day tried sounding the whistle to signal for a turn, the chain broke, and the ship plowed headfirst into the side of the Milwaukee.

Despite efforts to keep the Milwaukee afloat, the 135-foot steamer with its three decks sank in 360 feet of water within two hours. It remained in solitude until 2023, when the Michigan Shipwreck Research Association (MSRA) found it using side-scan sonar. It was the 19th wreck the MSRA had found sitting beneath the waters off the shores of Western Michigan. And while the Milwaukee isn't one of our dozen most fascinating shipwrecks from around the world, it still has an incredible story to tell.