This Folding 'Killer Egg' Helicopter Goes Where America's Black Hawks Can't

Probably familiar to players of "Call of Duty" or "Battlefield," the Boeing AH-6 "Little Bird" — a variant of the MH-6 that's affectionally called the "killer egg" due to the shape of its fuselage — is a light multipurpose military helicopter with many tricks up its proverbial sleeves. One of those tricks is the ability to fold its rotors up for quick transport and deployment, allowing it to be more clandestinely moved from place to place for mission staging compared to the much larger UH-60 Black Hawk and its variants.

Using only four people and hand tools, the AH-6 can be assembled and prepared to fly in as little as seven minutes, according to Boeing. This gives military forces the ability to deploy it from anywhere they can fit the fuselage. Once it's in the air, the Little Bird can fly upwards of 145 miles per hour and stay airborne for 2.1 hours and cover a range of 202 miles before it needs to refuel. Big helicopters like the Apache or Viper are sledgehammers; the Little Bird is a scalpel.