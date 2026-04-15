What's The Difference Between Twin-Turbo And Twin-Charged Engines?

When reading about different engine setups, all of the nomenclature can get confusing, especially when it comes to less conventional engine configurations from cars that are a little more obscure. Take how turbocharged and supercharged engines work; on the surface, they look easy enough to understand as it just describes the way an engine gets more air to increase performance. A twin-turbo engine, like the name implies, uses two turbochargers instead of one for more power.

However, what does twin-charging refer to? It's also not all that complex when you break it down, at least on paper. Twin-charging is when you use both a supercharger and a turbocharger to get more power out of an engine. This helps to eliminate the dreaded "turbo-lag" as the supercharger picks up the slack while the turbo takes time to spool up; superchargers are driven by the engine directly, which offer a more immediate boost when compared to the way turbos rely on exhaust to function.