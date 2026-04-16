Why Goodyear Started Using Soybean Oil In Its Tires

Thanks to World War 2 changing the way we make car tires, synthetic rubber is the primary material used in today's tires. However, that doesn't mean that tire manufacturers have stopped innovating. In fact, Goodyear has used a soybean oil compound in its tires since 2017. It might sound like a bizarre concept, but there's actually a very good reason the company began using soybeans, and why it still does so today.

Goodyear incorporates the soybean blend because it's more cost-effective than traditional petroleum-based oils used in years past. It's also more eco-friendly, and in terms of production, it mixes with rubber very easily. Because of this, the soybean oil compound makes for a more efficient process, while also using less energy as well. Soybean oil technology, which is also used to make biodiesel fuel, causes tire tread to become more flexible as the temperature changes. This means that Goodyear tires are designed to have better grip in dry, wet, and even winter, environments.

Goodyear was the first tire manufacturer to utilize a soybean formula and did so with support from the United Soybean Board. At the time, the move was promoted as the company's effort to develop high-performing tires while also experimenting with non-traditional raw materials. The fact that soybeans are a renewable resource only boosted Goodyear's positioning.