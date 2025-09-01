How World War 2 Changed The Way We Make Car Tires

World War II was a tumultuous moment in history that changed many aspects of life today. One of its more peculiar ramifications is how it changed the way we make rubber tires. This transformation all began because there was a shortage of natural rubber in the United States during the war, forcing the top nation's top engineering minds to find a viable alternative. This push for innovation would lead to one of the biggest changes made to car tires in the last 100 years.

The shortage was a sudden and unexpected result of Japan's 1942 invasion of Singapore. The Japanese occupation gave them control of 90% of the U.S. supply of natural rubber, leading people to organize massive rubber drives to try and combat the shortage. There was a real concern that the U.S. wouldn't have the rubber it needed to equip military vehicles, as well as gas masks, boots, and even medical equipment. Meanwhile, the government worked with rubber companies and other key industries to start producing a new synthetic rubber called Government Rubber-Styrene, or GRS.

By 1945, the U.S. was producing about 70,000 tons of synthetic rubber a month, which the automobile tire industry started to use in its products as well. Today, 70% of the country's rubber is this type of GRS or one of its evolutions. When you consider that the U.S. shipped 257.6 million tires for passenger vehicles in 2022 alone, that means this synthetic rubber is produced on a massive scale.