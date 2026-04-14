Why Are People Stealing Honda Radar Sensors?

There's something really odd happening with Hondas parked across New York City, Baltimore, and the D.C. metro area. Owners are walking up to their cars and finding something odd missing. And no, it's not something too serious either, like we've been seeing lately, such as the rise in catalytic converter thefts. Rather, it's something as seemingly innocuous as that "H" badge on the front grill.

People have been posting about this odd occurrence on social media, too. One Honda CR-V owner in Yonkers posted a TikTok showing exactly what it looks like. The clip showed the car with its badge gone, and all that was left in its place were the bare plastic recesses where it had once been attached to the grille.

But why is a Honda logo, a seemingly inexpensive piece of metal, worth so much suddenly that thieves are risking it all for it? Turns out, there's actually a radar sensor tucked right behind that badge, and it's worth hundreds of dollars. That hardware is a part of Honda Sensing, the company's suite of driver-assistance features that enable things like adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking. The radar specifically is designed for better detection of cars, motorbikes, and pedestrians.

It's the ease of theft that makes this so tempting. On many Honda models — the CR-V and Accord especially — removing one takes less than 30 seconds. And all it takes is some boldness and a flathead screwdriver. As for the owner, well, the pain is more than just cosmetic.