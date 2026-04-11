Your Roku Just Got Six New Channels Entirely For Free

For many of the cord-cutting masses in the world, Roku has become one of the best-loved of the streaming market's various options. While you can still access the streaming platform via the traditional Roku stick, it's become such a popular pick that, these days, the company even designs and sells its own televisions with Roku pre-installed.

Some of those Roku TVs can even be purchased at decidedly budget-friendly prices too, making them an ideal choice for anyone looking to sever ties with their local cable television provider. Apart from facilitating access to all the major streaming services and multiple VOD providers, Roku has earned its following in part for also providing a solid live TV package to its users. Like any such provider, Roku understands that upgrades are a constant necessity in the streaming and live TV markets, and regularly hits its viewers with new options, sometimes even doing so with little to no fanfare announcing them.

That is just the case with one of Roku's most recent upgrades, as the streaming provider has just added six new channels to its live television offerings. It did so completely free of charge too, by the way, so you don't need to worry about any unexpected fees. Those new channels are very much in line with traditional Roku TV options, and cover a range of classic television programs to more modern reality TV offerings. Here's a look at what the new channels are and where to find them on your Roku TV.