Roku Just Made It Easier Than Ever To Watch Live TV For Free

Even though most TV viewers prefer on-demand streaming these days, there's still a place for live viewing in the streaming era. There are plenty of live TV streaming services available, while Roku, for its part, has recently made it easier than ever to access real-time TV for free. This comes in the form of a small yet mighty addition to the existing Roku Live TV app: a search option. Long gone are the days of sifting through the hundreds of Roku TV channels to find what you want, as now you can just look up your desired program.

This addition comes as part of Roku Live TV's March 2026 update, and it's pretty straightforward to use. All you have to do is open the Roku Live TV app, navigate to the Live Guide on the left-hand side of the screen, and type in your search terms. Your search can be as broad as the genre you're looking to watch or as specific as your favorite channels, and the app will show results in real time as you type. Searching can be done using the on-screen Roku keyboard or voice commands via your Roku remote, if supported. This search feature seems to have come at a good time, too, coming hot on the heels of an expansion to Roku's catalog of live TV channels.