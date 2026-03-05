Roku Just Made It Easier Than Ever To Watch Live TV For Free
Even though most TV viewers prefer on-demand streaming these days, there's still a place for live viewing in the streaming era. There are plenty of live TV streaming services available, while Roku, for its part, has recently made it easier than ever to access real-time TV for free. This comes in the form of a small yet mighty addition to the existing Roku Live TV app: a search option. Long gone are the days of sifting through the hundreds of Roku TV channels to find what you want, as now you can just look up your desired program.
This addition comes as part of Roku Live TV's March 2026 update, and it's pretty straightforward to use. All you have to do is open the Roku Live TV app, navigate to the Live Guide on the left-hand side of the screen, and type in your search terms. Your search can be as broad as the genre you're looking to watch or as specific as your favorite channels, and the app will show results in real time as you type. Searching can be done using the on-screen Roku keyboard or voice commands via your Roku remote, if supported. This search feature seems to have come at a good time, too, coming hot on the heels of an expansion to Roku's catalog of live TV channels.
The search feature is perfect for finding old and new Roku Live TV channels
While there's good reason to be excited about the new Roku Live TV search feature, as it does make using the app significantly more convenient, it's not the only new addition worth discussing. Roku Live TV also added 17 new channels in February, providing users with an even wider selection of TV programs. Of course, seeing as they're free for Roku device owners to watch, it should come as no surprise that these channels are ad-supported like the hundreds of others already available through the app.
Throughout February, several new options hit the Roku Live TV app. There are entire channels focused on beloved TV shows like "The Bernie Mac Show," "Felicity," and "Blossom," news channels like "CTV News" and "CNN Xpress," and those specializing in international entertainment such as "Filmex Accion" and "Filmed Comedia." There's even a channel dedicated entirely to "Pokémon," and thanks to the new search feature, it's never been quicker and simpler to find them.
Roku Live TV has taken a small but significant step forward with the addition of its search function, putting an end to lengthy and tedious channel scrolling. At this rate, the free-to-watch app is building a case to belong among the best non-Netflix TV streaming apps currently available on Roku devices.