How Does The Protection Plan Work At Home Depot And Is It Worth Getting?

These days, new appliances seem to break down so fast that a protection plan almost feels like the best way to get ahead of the situation. For example, when a covered refrigerator or freezer stops working and your food goes bad, you're eligible for up to $300 per claim. And if a product breaks down the third time for the same issue, Home Depot will either replace it or reimburse your original purchase price plus tax in the form of an eGift card. For large equipment, the plan also covers pickup and delivery.

However, if you somehow get through the entire plan term without your tools and appliances breaking down or ever really filing a claim, 30% of your total spend on the plan will be converted into a check or eGift card. But if you end up selling the item before your coverage expires, you can actually transfer the rest of the protection to the new owner at no cost.

There are a few things the plan will not cover, though. And it's the standard procedure where you can't claim coverage if your appliance or tool develops a problem because of negligence or mishandling, or if you've altered it either through a DIY repair or a third-party fix. Additionally, if you notice any issues, you have 30 days to file a claim. Any longer than that, and your claim may not be honored.

As for filling a claim, you can either do so online through Home Depot's portal or by calling Home Depot's support line at 833-763-0688. Once approved, your service appointment would be scheduled within two to three business days, depending on where you live.