How Does The Protection Plan Work At Home Depot And Is It Worth Getting?
Most manufacturers offer a standard warranty on their products, but retailers like Home Depot also routinely offer their own extended warranty plans. Of course, this protection plan comes at an extra cost, and the price is often determined by the product's initial purchase price and how many years of coverage you choose. As a result, a $200 appliance is typically cheaper to insure than a $2,000 one.
When it comes to major appliances, Home Depot offers 3-year and 5-year plans, while general merchandise — we're talking power tools, outdoor equipment, grills, ceiling fans, and small appliances — typically fall under the 2-year or 3-year plans. Water heaters, however, have their own dedicated 5-year plan. Whichever option you prefer, you can pay for at checkout or anytime within 90 days of your purchase. Once that 90-day window closes, you can't add it anymore.
In our experience, we've found that one of the biggest mistakes people make when buying and installing home appliances is not accounting for maintenance. Like most protection plans, this one from Home Depot (administered by Allstate through its subsidiary SquareTrade) covers mechanical and electrical failures. It also helps offset some of the costs that come with routine upkeep. Let's say you need to buy certain maintenance parts, like a replacement water filter for your fridge, Home Depot will reimburse you about half the cost. The total payout is capped at $500, though, throughout the plan's term.
What else does Home Depot's protection plan cover?
These days, new appliances seem to break down so fast that a protection plan almost feels like the best way to get ahead of the situation. For example, when a covered refrigerator or freezer stops working and your food goes bad, you're eligible for up to $300 per claim. And if a product breaks down the third time for the same issue, Home Depot will either replace it or reimburse your original purchase price plus tax in the form of an eGift card. For large equipment, the plan also covers pickup and delivery.
However, if you somehow get through the entire plan term without your tools and appliances breaking down or ever really filing a claim, 30% of your total spend on the plan will be converted into a check or eGift card. But if you end up selling the item before your coverage expires, you can actually transfer the rest of the protection to the new owner at no cost.
There are a few things the plan will not cover, though. And it's the standard procedure where you can't claim coverage if your appliance or tool develops a problem because of negligence or mishandling, or if you've altered it either through a DIY repair or a third-party fix. Additionally, if you notice any issues, you have 30 days to file a claim. Any longer than that, and your claim may not be honored.
As for filling a claim, you can either do so online through Home Depot's portal or by calling Home Depot's support line at 833-763-0688. Once approved, your service appointment would be scheduled within two to three business days, depending on where you live.
Is the Home Depot protection plan worth getting?
Home Depot's protection plan is more of a short-term, product-specific coverage. It doesn not work the same way a home warranty works where you can cover multiple appliances, regardless of where you may have bought them from. But a home warranty costs significantly more over time and often requires you to pay a service fee every time a technician comes around.
To put the difference into perspective, say you've just bought four different appliances from Home Depot. If the protection plan for each item costs about $160 for the five-year plan, your total spend on coverage comes up to $800. On the flip side, a home warranty is about $73 per month on the average, according to NerdWallet. Over the same five-year stretch, that would set you back roughly $4,380.
There is also a third option of simply setting some money aside as a fund for impromptu repairs and replacement. This makes sense for the tinkerers who are able to troubleshoot most problems by themselves. Yet for some, having a plan in place means there's one less problem to worry about. And considering the fact that appliances never break down at a convenient time, this just removes the need to find a repair service, negotiate costs, and wait days till it can be fixed.
That said, the customer experience with the claims process seems to be a mixed bag. And that's a reason some people hate shopping at Home Depot in the first place. While there are a lot of buyers who can confirm the place came in clutch for them, there are others who have complained about how frustrating the process was.