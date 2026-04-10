What Company Developed The A-10 Warthog, And How Many Are Still Flying?

One type of aircraft used by the U.S. in its 2026 war with Iran is the A-10 Thunderbolt II, which is impressive given that the plane first deployed in March 1976, half a century earlier. Affectionately nicknamed the Warthog, the roots of the A-10 actually go further back another decade, when the U.S. Air Force considered building a dedicated Close Air Support (CAS) plane to support the war in Vietnam, particularly one that was all-weather-capable and which had enough firepower to take out Soviet tanks.

Four years later, the U.S.A.F. put a call out for proposals for the new A-X (Attack Experimental) plane, and six defense contractors responded. In early 1973, Fairchild's prototype won the contract. The company, which Sherman Mills Fairchild founded in 1920 to make and sell aerial photographic equipment, had previously produced the C-119 Flying Boxcar, a cargo and troop transport plane that played a big role in the Korean War. To win the contract, Fairchild's CAS prototype faced off against another from Northrop and even needed to prove its worth in a fly-off with the A-7D Corsair II before full production could begin.

That production ran for eight years, with the last Warthog being constructed in 1984. All told, 713 units were built. Not adjusting for inflation, the original cost of each A-10 is estimated to be around $18 million, which is closer to $70 million in 2026 dollars. On top of that, millions more have been spent upgrading each of the surviving planes with newer wings, weapons, and defensive capabilities, which is a big reason why between 260 and 280 planes are still flying over 40 years later.