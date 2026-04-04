A Single A-10 Warthog Aircraft Is Wildly Expensive, But That's Not The Worst Part

As if one downed military aircraft wasn't bad enough, the U.S. ended up losing two in the same day during its current war with Iran. The second plane hit by enemy fire on April 3, an A-10 Thunderbolt II, was in the middle of a search for the crew of the first plane, an Air Force F-15E, that was shot down earlier in the day. Fortunately, the pilot of the single-seat A-10 was rescued, but the aircraft itself is the latest casualty of the Iranian conflict. Considering just how much an A-10 costs, that's not exactly a small loss for the United States. Even worse, there is only a finite supply of the A-10 Thunderbolt II, commonly known by its nickname, Warthog, because new ones aren't being built anymore.

The A-10 Warthog originally rolled off the assembly line in the 1970s. At the time, the Air Force hoped to limit the cost of the plane to $15 million per unit when building the first 600 aircraft. That figure, however, is in 1970s money — today, it would be closer to $120 million for each A-10. The math gets even trickier when you consider that the Warthog that was hit over the Strait of Hormuz actually cost even more than that, because every A-10 currently in service has been upgraded over the years.