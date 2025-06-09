Who Makes The Gun On The A-10 Warthog And How Fast Can It Shoot?
The A-10 is a single-seat aircraft designed to perform close air support for troops on the ground. Although it is affectionately known by many as the A-10 Warthog, its official name, as of its debut in 1976, is the A-10 Thunderbolt II, a name derived from a World War II fighter adept at engaging ground targets, the Republic P-47 Thunderbolt. The Warthog's close air support mission profile frequently requires it to engage enemy ground forces, armored vehicles, and tanks inside the theater of operations.
The A-10 excels at these tasks thanks to its low airspeed, low altitude maneuverability, high survivability, and diverse array of weapons. Perhaps the most intimidating, and versatile, of its weapons is the GAU-8/A 30mm Gatling Gun mounted just below the aircraft's nose. The Gatling gun, produced by General Dynamics, is also used by the Navy's Goalkeeper Close-In Weapon System. It features seven gun barrels arranged in Gatling gun fashion similar to those seen in old Western movies. Each of the barrels has its own breech bolt assembly that fires one round per revolution.
The Gatling gun rotates up to 600 revolutions per minute (rpm), totaling up to 4,200 shots per minute. Each 30 mm projectile leaves the end of its firing barrel at a speed of 3,400 feet per second (FPS). However, the A-10's Gatling gun isn't the only thing that's made it the premier close air support aircraft for nearly 50 years.
What makes the A-10 Warthog special?
From its inception the A-10 was purpose-built to provide close air support and has become one of history's most iconic ground attack military planes. Over the years since its debut, the A-10 has received a number of upgrades. In 2007, the upgraded Warthog received its new A-10C designation, along with additions to its list of primary functions. While it remains a close air support specialist, it can also be called upon to perform airborne forward air control and combat search and rescue duties.
The A-10C Thunderbolt II, produced by the Fairchild Republic Co., features a pair of General Electric TF34-GE-100 turbofan engines that produce 9,065 pounds of thrust each. It has a wingspan of 57.5 feet and a maximum takeoff weight of 51,000 pounds. Upgrades completed under the Precision Engagement group of modifications include advanced targeting pod integration, situational awareness data link, GPS-guided weapons, and smart bomb capability to name a few.
In addition to the rapid-fire Gatling gun in the Warthog's nose, it can fire AGM-65 Maverick and AIM-9 Sidewinder missiles as well as a variety of rockets, bombs, and flares. The Warthog's survivability is enhanced by its armor and redundancy. Titanium armor protects the pilot and parts of the aircraft's control systems. According to the Air Force, "The aircraft can survive direct hits from armor-piercing and high explosive projectiles up to 23mm." It has self-sealing fuel tanks and backup manual flight control systems to allow flying and landing the aircraft if the primary hydraulic systems are damaged.