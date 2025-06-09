Who Makes The Gun On The A-10 Warthog And How Fast Can It Shoot?

The A-10 is a single-seat aircraft designed to perform close air support for troops on the ground. Although it is affectionately known by many as the A-10 Warthog, its official name, as of its debut in 1976, is the A-10 Thunderbolt II, a name derived from a World War II fighter adept at engaging ground targets, the Republic P-47 Thunderbolt. The Warthog's close air support mission profile frequently requires it to engage enemy ground forces, armored vehicles, and tanks inside the theater of operations.

The A-10 excels at these tasks thanks to its low airspeed, low altitude maneuverability, high survivability, and diverse array of weapons. Perhaps the most intimidating, and versatile, of its weapons is the GAU-8/A 30mm Gatling Gun mounted just below the aircraft's nose. The Gatling gun, produced by General Dynamics, is also used by the Navy's Goalkeeper Close-In Weapon System. It features seven gun barrels arranged in Gatling gun fashion similar to those seen in old Western movies. Each of the barrels has its own breech bolt assembly that fires one round per revolution.

The Gatling gun rotates up to 600 revolutions per minute (rpm), totaling up to 4,200 shots per minute. Each 30 mm projectile leaves the end of its firing barrel at a speed of 3,400 feet per second (FPS). However, the A-10's Gatling gun isn't the only thing that's made it the premier close air support aircraft for nearly 50 years.

