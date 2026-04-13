How Do The Family Of Michelin Defender Tires Differ From One Another?

If you're in the market for a new set of tires, Michelin is a brand that you will almost certainly consider for your car, truck, or SUV. The iconic manufacturer is, after all, regularly ranked among the best of the major tire brands. Perhaps more importantly, in recent customer satisfaction surveys, Michelin was also tabbed as one of the best options in the market.

Reputation aside, even if you manage to narrow your options down to Michelin when you are shopping for new tires, there are still quite a few more decisions to make, as there are several product lines and models bearing the brand's distinctive logo. One option that seems well worth a look is the Michelin Defender, though even looking at that tire will require a little extra sleuthing. That's because Michelin now features an entire family of tires under the greater Defender banner.

If you're unfamiliar with the Defender family, Michelin touts them as a cutting-edge addition to their lineup, claiming they are designed and manufactured to be more durable and longer-lasting than some other tires on the market. If the testimonials on Michelin's Defender product page ring true, those claims may be for real. At present, there are three variations of Defender in the family, including the standard Defender2, the Defender LTX M/S 2, and the Defender LTX Platinum, and yes, they are all designed for use on different types of vehicles. Here's how Michelin's Defender tires differ from each other.