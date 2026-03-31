What Does LTX Mean On Michelin Tires?

Tires are easily one of the most important fixtures you'll find on any automobile. They do, after all, have a direct impact on many facets of the driving experience, affecting everything from the comfort and safety of your ride to your vehicle's overall fuel economy. Given their importance, it's not surprising that tires are generally pretty expensive, particularly if you're paying for the sort of quality provided by major tire manufacturers.

Among those brands, Michelin is a name that regularly appears near the top of such lists. The family-owned faction has long held a reputation for making some of the best tires in the consumer market. However, Michelin also makes a wide range of tires fit for use on virtually every make and model of vehicle. That fact alone can make it difficult to discern which Michelin model is right for your car, truck or SUV. Checking the markings on the tire's sidewall can, of course, aid dramatically in that endeavor, assuming you know what markings such LTX actually mean.

That particular marking is standard on several models of Michelin tire that you'll find in any number of retail outlets. Michelin hasn't officially confirmed the meaning of the LTX designation, though it's clear the company intends them for use on smaller trucks, vans, crossover utility vehicles, and sport utility vehicles. One might reasonably assume the letters mean Light Truck and Crossover, but it seems the designation was simply trademarked by Michelin to cover one particular family of tires in its lineup.