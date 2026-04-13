French Nuclear Sub Makes History With Its First Successful Navy Drone Recovery

The U.S. and France, in an impressive show of military hardware interoperability, have done something remarkable together. A French nuclear-powered attack sub launched and recovered an autonomous underwater drone for the first time, all while staying completely submerged. This was done over a few days in March off the coast of Toulon, France's primary naval base. It's impressive because the process of deploying and retrieving your own country's drone from your own sub is already complicated enough. But this was pulled off with hardware from two different nations.

Specifically, the operation involved one of France's newer Suffren-class subs working with a U.S.-built Razorback drone. The Razorback looks like a mini submarine and is basically a military version of a civilian underwater vehicle called the REMUS 620. While relatively small, it's still large enough not to be the kind that you can simply toss overboard. It's roughly 3.2 meters long and weighs about 240kg. To get it in and out of the water, the sub used something called a Dry Deck Shelter, a removable compartment bolted onto the rear of the sub. It's normally used for deploying combat swimmers and their gear.

Now, the U.S. Navy has done similar tests with drones before with its own Virginia-class submarine USS Delaware — one of the deadliest attack submarines in the U.S. Navy – except that those involved launching them out of torpedo tubes. The problem with tubes is that they limit the size and shape of the drone that can be deployed. But with the new shelter approach that France used, there's more flexibility with what you can load up. The one downside is the complexity of handling, especially with the recovery process. Since the drone cannot simply swim back into the compartment right now, specialist divers are needed for retrieval.