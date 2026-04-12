Yes, There's A Massive Ship Elevator In China - And Here's How It Works

The Three Gorges Dam on China's Yangtze River was so huge it actually altered the Earth's rotation. Containing around 44 billion tons of water, this dam is the largest in the world. To match the scale of this project, China needed to make infrastructure that was equally massive, including an elevator that can lift entire ships.

Resembling a huge, windowless building, this elevator is capable of hoisting vessels that weigh up to 3,000 metric tons straight up the side of the dam. Of course, 3,000 tons is modest compared to some of the biggest ships the world has ever seen, but it's still impressive the elevator can hoist this size ship 370 feet up.

This ship lift has been operational for about a decade, carrying over a million passengers and 15 million tonnes of cargo as of February 2024. It was created because the dam, while generating huge amounts of power, essentially ended up acting as a 175-meter-tall barrier along the Yangtze, which is China's longest river. Much like the Panama Canal, the Three Gorges Dam did operate a system of five-stage locks that allowed ships to climb like a staircase through the dam to pass through one of the country's most important waterways. However, it took ships nearly three hours to get through. The lift slashed that down to roughly 40 minutes.