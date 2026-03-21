This Chinese Dam Is So Big It Altered The Earth's Rotation

Over the course of humanity's long, slow slog through the ages, we've built some incredible structures, and China in particular is not new to grand engineering feats. The Great Wall is roughly 13,166 miles long, constructed over the course of some 2,300 years (from the 3rd century BC to the 17th century AD). While you can't actually see it with the naked eye from space (there are, however, five things you can), its scale is still mightily impressive.

Throughout the millennia, we've stored hundreds of billions of gallons of water behind thousands of dams around the globe. That's had a measurable effect on the position of Earth's poles. And now it seems the Three Gorges Dam hydroelectric project on the Yangtze River in the Hubei province of China is altering Earth's rotation all on its own.

With construction beginning in 1994 and completing in 2006, the dam contains around 44 billion tons of water, the weight of which has shaved 0.06 microseconds off Earth's rotation, according to NASA scientists. Measuring 607 feet tall, it spans almost 1.5 miles across the Yangtze, and can generate 22,500 megawatts (three times more than the largest dam in the U.S., the Grand Coulee). Approximately 3.67 million people were relocated, and nearly 55 million were impacted because 13 cities and over 1,300 villages were submerged, along with untold archaeological sites and hazardous waste dumps.