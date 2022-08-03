Why A Shorter Day Could Have Disastrous Consequences For Technology

Earth has recorded its shortest day ever, and according to the experts over at Meta née Facebook, it could spell disaster for the modern-day IT infrastructure. Remember the Year 2000 Problem aka the Year 2000 Bug aka the Millenium Bug that was supposed to spell global electronic doom at the onset of the new century? Well, Earth's record short days could lead to something called a negative leap second, and it sure looks like a proposal that might lead to wide-scale shutdowns — or so says Meta.

According to TimeAndDate, Earth set a new record on June 29 by completing a full rotation on its axis 1.59 milliseconds earlier than the usual window of 86,400 seconds (or exact 24 hours). On July 26, it again edged close to a record with a negative 1.50-millisecond difference in its rotation period. To put it simply: the days are getting shorter. This pattern lasted throughout 2021, while in 2020, our planet recorded 28 of the shortest days ever recorded since the atomic clock system was adopted for taking measurements over five decades ago.

Not all changes need correcting, but if the numbers are large enough, scientists slip in an extra leap second at the end of June or December to delay the UTC second so that the Earth can catch up with the measurements taken by atomic clocks in labs across the globe. This has happened over 20 times since 1972, but things have changed since, especially the code-driven global IT systems.