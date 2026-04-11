6 Things You Should Never Keep In Your Car's Glove Compartment

Keeping your valuables safe in your car isn't always as straightforward as it should be. In an ideal world, anywhere within your vehicle's confines would be a good place to store your items. Unfortunately, that's not the case. Putting valuables in plain sight is a security risk any owner would do well to avoid, and the glove compartment is probably the most accessible location in your car to keep your stuff safe from prying eyes and hands.

That's doubly true when you consider the extra layer of security modern vehicles embed to keep the contents of glove compartments safe. Most glove compartments have a provision to lock and unlock with the ignition key, and there's also the valet mode security feature that stops temporary drivers from accessing the glovebox. But it's not always that simple. Any would-be thief knows that car owners tend to store important documents and other prized possessions in it. So, in a break-in, the first place an attacker would target would be — you guessed it — the glove compartment.

That means your valuables aren't necessarily as hidden as you think — a fact that you need to consider when it comes to storing certain items. Beyond security purposes, though, your glove compartment wasn't built to store everything you can think of. We've put together a list of six items to avoid keeping in your glove compartment to keep your belongings, your passengers, and your car safe.