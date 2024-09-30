What Is Valet Mode On Your Car And When Should You Use It?

When we hear the word valet, many things come to mind: pricey restaurants, exclusive hotels, or perhaps just the convenience of having someone else park your car for you. When you park your car yourself, whether in your driveway or a parking lot, you take certain precautions — rolling up the windows and locking the doors, among other things — all in hopes that when you return, your car will be just as you left it. However, precautions often go out the window when it comes time to hand our car keys over to a valet.

Advertisement

While some of the risks that come with using valet parking are unavoidable, such as dents and dings if you're unlucky enough to have a careless valet, other risks, such as unauthorized access to your car's trunk or the personal information on your vehicle's touchscreen, can be prevented by using your car's valet mode. Valet mode might bring to mind something like BMW's remote parking cars, but it's actually a security feature that, when engaged, limits some of your car's functionalities. That way, you can hand over your keys to the valet, knowing they'll have just enough access to do their job without compromising your privacy or your vehicle's security.