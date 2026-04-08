These Automakers Want America's Gas Tax Gone – Here's What Would Replace It

With gasoline prices rising across America, drivers are likely paying a lot more attention to how much they are actually paying for a gallon of fuel. This doesn't just mean shopping around for the best price or noticing the strange tricks the gas stations use when displaying their prices; it also likely entails an interest in where exactly all that money spent per gallon actually goes.

It's well known that the actual cost of the fuel is just one component of the price we pay, with gas taxes also making up a significant part of the price, depending on where you live. State taxes on gasoline vary widely across the country, with states like California charging up to 70 cents per gallon. There's also a federal gas tax across the country, which currently stands at 18.4 cents per gallon — and it's been that amount for a long time.

Now, though, an auto industry group is calling for the U.S. government to remove the federal gas tax altogether. The goal, though, isn't specifically to save drivers money at the pump. Instead, the idea is to replace the existing per-gallon gas tax with a vehicle-based fee system that it feels would more fairly and effectively have drivers fund the growing costs of highway repairs and infrastructure work.