Why EV Owners May End Up Paying More In Federal Taxes Than Gas Drivers

Electric vehicle owners could face an additional fee if a new federal proposal from the House Transportation Infrastructure Committee is approved. Lawmakers are getting ready to propose a bill that potentially includes a $250 annual fee for EVs and a $100 annual fee for hybrids, while a separate proposal from a group of Republican senators recently pushed for a one-time $1,000 fee for all EVs. This is the second time that Republican Chair Sam Graves has attempted to tax EVs.

The EV fees are meant to fund $500 billion-plus in infrastructure initiatives, like repairing roads and bridges. In the past, infrastructure spending was largely financed through taxes on gasoline and diesel, but as more Americans switch to electric vehicles, this revenue stream has declined. Lawmakers are hoping that taxing EVs will make up for the loss of infrastructure revenue. Their argument? EVs also use the roads — and they are heavier, causing more wear — so they should still pay some taxes toward infrastructure as well.

However, the proposed $250 EV fee is nearly triple the $88 average fuel taxes received from gas car owners, and even the $100 hybrid fee exceeds it. This is probably because the federal gas tax hasn't been increased since 1993. Consumer Reports' Head of Sustainability Advocacy Chris Harto stated: "EV drivers should pay into the road funding system, but taxes on EV drivers alone — no matter how excessive — won't solve the larger problem of transportation funding shortfalls."