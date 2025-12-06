EV Charging May Become Harder To Find In One US State

In September 2025, the U.S. government ceased offering its $7,500 EV tax credit, shaking up a pricing model the U.S. had come to rely on and potentially leading to long-lasting changes in the EV landscape (even as programs like Texas' state-level EV incentives took up some of the slack). Now, news out of Maryland has revealed a potential new speed bump in the quest for widespread EV adoption, at least in the state.

The Maryland Department of Agriculture has introduced a new regulation requiring all commercial EV charging stations to pay a $150 registration fee per port starting January 1, 2026. Any EV chargers not registered by January 1 will be served a stop-use order. Thus, if a business wants to install and operate a multi-port charger in 2026, it's looking at at least a few hundred dollars in fees. This fee comes soon after the state began charging $125 and $100 for EV and PHEV registrations, respectively.

As you might expect, Maryland's EV port fee has not gone down well. Government officials, companies, and EV drivers have suggested that it might even price businesses out of offering EV charging facilities entirely (via Maryland Matters). Some businesses could even remove already-installed chargers if the numbers don't work out. This could, in turn, harm EV adoption in Maryland by limiting the growth of the state's EV charging network. The state's 5,427 public chargers (via the Department of Energy) are still well ahead of the U.S. states with the fewest chargers, of course, but there is valid cause for concern.