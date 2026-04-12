From Moscow To Washington: How Russia's SU-34 Flies So Far Without Refueling

Back during World War II, Adolph Hitler dreamed of bombing the United States, but technology at the time literally couldn't deliver. Nowadays, intercontinental flights are easy, thanks to aerial refueling. That's how most aircraft in the United States Air Force operate, but the Russian Federation's Su-34 is a completely different type of jet. The Su-34 Fullback can fly from Moscow to Washington, D.C. without refueling, which is impressive, seeing as that's a distance of 4,867 miles.

There are several reasons why the Su-34, which Russia has used in the Russo-Ukrainian War, can fly so far. For one, it's a massive aircraft, measuring 76.5 feet in length with a 48-foot wingspan. Under normal operations, it doesn't need to go that far. In cases where it might be needed, it can add three PTB-3000 external fuel tanks to its hard points, which normally accommodate weapons, significantly increasing its range. Each of those tanks holds 793 gallons of fuel, which is added to the bomber's internal fuel capacity.

That fuel capacity gives the Su-34 a ferry range of 2,485 miles. Once you add the external fuel and push the Su-34 to its limits, its range can exceed 4,971 miles. That puts it in range to strike Washington, D.C., though it wouldn't be able to make a return trip home without refueling. Granted, it's unlikely that Russia would ever use its Su-34 fleet in such a manner, but it could, making the Su-34 one of the most powerful non-American fighter jets in service.