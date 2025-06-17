How Many Su-34 Bombers Does Russia Have?

Since its introduction in 2014, the Sukhoi Su-34 fighter bomber has been an important part of the Russian Air Force's armory, a point highlighted by its extensive use in the Ukraine conflict. The fighter-bomber (its NATO reporting name is Fullback) is a twin-engined, medium-range, fighter-bomber strike aircraft that is something of an airborne multi-tool. The twin-crewed plane can be used for tactical bombing strikes and air-to-air combat roles. It's capable of carrying a range of munitions, including cruise missiles and a multitude of rocket and bomb systems.

Advertisement

So, how many of these versatile fighter-bombers does Russia have in its arsenal? As ever with Russia, official figures are hard to come by — especially during wartime. However, it is believed that the Russian air force had 163 Su-34s at the beginning of the Ukraine conflict. The Su-34's role in the Ukraine conflict means that working out precise losses is challenging, but according to Oryx, the open-source intelligence (OSINT) platform that only counts visually confirmed losses, there have been 37 Su-34 losses and one loss of the latest Su-34M variant, as of the time of writing.

This means the Russian Air Force would have about 123 Su-34s at its disposal, but that isn't quite the end of the story. Production of the aircraft is still ongoing, and again, while estimates vary, there are believed to have been about 20 Su-34s delivered between 2022 and the first half of 2024, bringing the total to 143. Additionally, according to the official Telegram channel for Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), the production rate of the aircraft has doubled.

Advertisement