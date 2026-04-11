Do The Crosswalk Buttons On Traffic Lights Actually Work?

If you've ever been stuck at a crosswalk, which is actually called a 'Zebra Crossing' in England, you know how frustrating it can be. It feels as though you'll never get to cross, no matter how many times you press the button. Because of this, and because the U.S. government tends to care about cars more than people, many people believe the light itself is just a gimmick, put in place by city officials, to give you the illusion of having some control. However, those buttons work, but maybe not in the way you'd expect.

For example, at many intersections, you can press the button, and it will eventually lead to a "walk" signal. This happens because the action of pushing the button sends a request to include a pedestrian light into the traffic signal system. So rather than getting an instant light change, the entire cycle runs until the go-ahead light gets its turn. But other systems don't need a pedestrian to hit the button. That's because the full cycle with a walk signal is preprogrammed to run automatically without needing a physical command.

It's this inconsistency that undoubtedly makes it feel as though the buttons are doing nothing at all. Also, pedestrians often aren't given confirmation that the button has been pressed, as the systems just aren't designed that way. Since the process takes place internally, everyone waiting for the signal to change is left wondering if the button works at all. The problem is you really can't tell one way or the other.