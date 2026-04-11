Do You Still Need A Screen Protector In 2026?

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A smartphone is a pricey investment. Even if you're not into Apple's pricey products, even the best Android phones can stretch well into four figures. Considering this and the fact that scratches, falls, and bumps are often inevitable, you'll probably look for accessories to help keep your phone safe. If you're prone to dropping your phone, spending a little extra on a screen protector is undoubtedly the way to go. That begs the question — is a screen protector truly necessary, especially if you consider that 2026 smartphones have screens that are much sturdier and scratch-resistant than older versions?

Given the way smartphone glass technology, like Apple's Ceramic Shield and the latest Corning Gorilla Glass, has progressed, it's no longer an absolute requirement to have a screen protector. However, before you totally cancel them out, it's worth noting that modern phone screens aren't completely immune — even rugged phones with the toughest Gorilla Glass Ceramic can get scratched or shattered.

To keep your phone protected, first, do your own research about the durability of your phone's screen — some of them might not do well with a drop. It's also best that you ask yourself whether you're good at maintaining a phone. If you conclude that you're not, a screen protector is a good idea.