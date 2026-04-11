Do You Still Need A Screen Protector In 2026?
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A smartphone is a pricey investment. Even if you're not into Apple's pricey products, even the best Android phones can stretch well into four figures. Considering this and the fact that scratches, falls, and bumps are often inevitable, you'll probably look for accessories to help keep your phone safe. If you're prone to dropping your phone, spending a little extra on a screen protector is undoubtedly the way to go. That begs the question — is a screen protector truly necessary, especially if you consider that 2026 smartphones have screens that are much sturdier and scratch-resistant than older versions?
Given the way smartphone glass technology, like Apple's Ceramic Shield and the latest Corning Gorilla Glass, has progressed, it's no longer an absolute requirement to have a screen protector. However, before you totally cancel them out, it's worth noting that modern phone screens aren't completely immune — even rugged phones with the toughest Gorilla Glass Ceramic can get scratched or shattered.
To keep your phone protected, first, do your own research about the durability of your phone's screen — some of them might not do well with a drop. It's also best that you ask yourself whether you're good at maintaining a phone. If you conclude that you're not, a screen protector is a good idea.
What makes screen protectors potentially unnecessary?
The latest iPhones, for example, feature Ceramic Shield 2, which does more than just protect your screen against scratches and drops. Thanks to its anti-reflective properties, it also reduces eye strain by making the screen clearer and easier to use, especially under bright sunlight. The problem, however, is that this feature won't work if you use a traditional screen protector.
Screen protectors, even those with anti-glare properties like the Motcha Matte Glass Screen Protector, available on Amazon for $14, will slightly reduce reflectance, which can make a big difference, especially in harsh lighting conditions. On top of that, a screen protector can reduce your phone's touch sensitivity and may develop air bubbles and scratches that might become a visual annoyance.
A test by YouTuber MadMatt shows that the iPhone 17 Pro Max will survive being thrown in the air. Both the front and back glasses survived each drop from normal heights (knee to head height), with the only damage being to the frame, which sustained grazes depending on the point of impact.
There's also the fact that several companies offer warranties that cover cracked screen repairs. Samsung, for instance, offers Samsung Care+, while Google offers Pixel Care+. These protection plans allow you to get a free screen replacement or repair if you accidentally damage your phone.
Screen protectors might still be useful
Modern smartphones might be tough enough to withstand a drop, but they can still be scratched by sand, rocks, and other abrasive materials. Because screen repairs are painfully expensive, opting for a screen protector is a wise idea.
Even a low-cost tempered glass protector can be a godsend for your smartphone's display. It will do a great job of protecting your glass from cracking or scratching and, as a bonus, it will make your phone look newer for longer. A good screen protector, like the Defenslim Screen Protector, will also save you from having to fix or replace your device after every bad drop.
Apart from protecting your phone, there are some screen protectors that can make using it much more comfortable and safer. Privacy screen protectors, for example, can shield prying eyes from looking over your shoulder and seeing what's on your display.
Other screen protectors with blue light filtering can reduce the light emitted by screens, potentially reducing eye strain, which may result in headaches and fatigue. With all that said, it's worth mentioning that a screen protector is not an impervious shield. Even the most expensive screen protectors can break, and the impact can even damage your phone's screen. To make your phone last longer than you thought possible, you'll want to bundle in an affordable phone case or, even better, invest in AppleCare or a sturdy insurance cover.