3 Nissan Engines You Should Steer Clear Of

Nissan has a reputation for building vehicles that are generally reliable, with many owners getting 100,000 miles or more from their vehicles – a point verified by its sixth-place ranking in Consumer Reports' analysis of the most reliable new vehicles of 2025. If you're looking to buy a new Nissan, this is obviously good news.

However, (and there's usually a however with these things), a car manufacturer rarely has a flawless track record, and there are some older (and newer) Nissan engines that are best avoided. In February of this year, for instance, the NHTSA issued a safety recall report for 318,781 Nissan Rogue vehicles equipped with a 1.5-liter 3-cylinder VC Turbo engine. In this case, an electronic issue could damage the Electronic Throttle Chamber (ETC) gearing. Ultimately, this could lead to fractured gears and a loss of power in the vehicle. Obviously, this is far from ideal, especially since the engine already had a questionable reputation in user reviews.

What this tells us is that even if a manufacturer has a reputation for quality and reliability, it's always wise to step back and do a bit of research to confirm that what's under the hood is what you'd expect from an otherwise reputable brand like Nissan.

So, without further ado, let's do just that and have a look at three engines that feature in the Nissan engine Hall of Shame.