US Navy Claims China's Submarine Fleet Could Soon Go All-Nuclear

China's submarine fleet has always been big, but it's also comprised mainly of vessels with diesel-electric submarine engines, and that class of subs needs to surface regularly to recharge its batteries or snorkel. This limits both range and time at sea, and surfacing up also makes them significantly more prone to detection. The solution to this? Phasing out diesel and going nuclear. And that's exactly what China's submarine program is headed, according to the top intelligence official for the US Navy.

Rear Adm. Mike Brookes leads the Office of Naval Intelligence (ONI), and he revealed these startling findings in a written testimony to the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission on March 2nd, 2026. He testified that the People's Liberation Army Navy is "executing a significant strategic shift from diesel-electric to all-nuclear construction, representing a fundamental departure from historical construction patterns."

Currently, China has over 60 submarines in total, with around 14 being nuclear-powered. But by 2035, the total is expected to grow to 80, with about half of those being nuclear-powered.