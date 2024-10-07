China's Newest Attack Submarine Is Off To An Unlucky Start

The People's Republic of China has been hard at work building new navy vessels over the past few decades. China has poured a lot of money into its Navy, with the introduction of new nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and a whole host of submarines. As of 2023, China had in its inventory six nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines, six nuclear-powered attack subs, and nearly 50 diesel-powered attack submarines.

Like the United States did previously, China is moving away from diesel-powered submarines and will grow its submarine force to 65 in 2025 and 80 by 2035, which would put it past the U.S. Navy's submarine fleet. Modernization and advancement is China's strategy, and to that end, it began developing a new class of nuclear-powered attack submarines dubbed the Zhou-class. To date, no Zhou-class vessels have been completed, though that's not for a lack of trying. While building the first of these new boats, China ran into something of a mishap.

Satellite imagery taken on June 15, 2024, shows the Wuchang Shipyard in Wuhan, China, where the vessel was under construction. That same imagery reveals that the first Zhou-class submarine sank where it was being assembled. While it's unclear when this event took place, it's likely the boat sank sometime in May or June. The Wall Street Journal broke the news of the sub's calamitous assembly on September 26, 2024, noting that cranes were in place to try and recover the vessel while the Chinese government tried to cover up its latest naval mishap.

